List of business in RS on Wednesday

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Wednesday table papers in the Rajya Sabha related to Maharashtra, which has been waiting for its government formation ever since its October Assembly election. Besides the Surrogacy Bill and Transgender Protection Bill will also come up for consideration.

Shah will lay on the Table, a copy each of the following papers:

(a) Proclamation (G.S.R. No. 837(E)), issued by the President on the

12th November, 2019, under article 356 of the Constitution in relation

(b) Order (G.S.R. No. 838(E)), dated the 12th November, 2019, made by the President, under sub-clause (i) of clause (c) of the above Proclamation. (c) Report of the Governor of Maharashtra, dated the 12th November, 2019 to the President, recommending the issue of the Proclamation. Besides Shah, the other Ministers who will lay papers on the Table in the Upper House are Dharmendra Pradhan, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; Hardeep Singh Puri for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; G. Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai -- both for Ministry of Home Affairs. There is also a list of questions listed in the house to be answered during the day besides Bills for consideration and passing include The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019. Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said: "That the Bill to constitute National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards and appointment of appropriate authorities for regulation of the practice and process of surrogacy, as passed by Lok Sabha. It will be taken into consideration and sought to be passed. Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot will move The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 that is formulated to provide for protection of rights of transgender persons and their welfare. It has been passed by Lok Sabha, and the Upper House will take it into consideration and move to pass the Bill.