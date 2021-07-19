"List of countries using Pegasus totally incorrect, some not even clients", "International conspiracy" says NSO Group in an interview to ANI.

Terming the media reports "an international conspiracy", authoritative sources within theon the recent revelations in the '', as termed by the media groups reporting on the alleged leaks.NSO Group: I cannot refer to any customer, the list of countries that we sell Pegasus to is confidential information. I cannot speak about specific customers but the list of countries in this story is totally incorrect some are not even our clients.We only sell to governments and that to law enforcement and intelligence organizations of the Government. Due diligence is done, we subscribe to all UN guiding principles before and after selling. There are no abuses of any international systems.NSO Group: We are a technology company, we neither have numbers nor do we have data, that remains with the client who gets our technology. No, there is no server or computer with us where data is stored when our technology is given to a customer.NSO Group: Where is the proof? We are used to these accusations. No proof is given, they are relying on nothing. They approached us saying 50,000 targets of Pegasus was noticed. That is ridiculous! We sell the licenses, we know that this is an impossibility. What has come out in the reports so far is that out of 50,000 now they seem to be talking about 180, from 180 it has now come down to 37 and...now it seems in actuality its 12.NSO Group: We have reason to believe that they used some service like HLR lookup, it's a free service. Anybody can login, put in a number and get all data, including name, number, roaming, location. It is possible there was a breach in some service provider similar to HLR lookup. And if they are saying 50,000, it could be a random list like some sort of vaccination list. We don't know how they got it but this is not from any of our systems. We are the first cyber company to comply with all human rights guidelines, we have only credible clients. We carry out open investigations, whenever a complaint comes in. In the past we have shut down sale or service, if there was any doubt. We are the only cyber intelligence company that has so many firewalls and have published a transparency report. The NSO group develops technologies that save lives. People who buy our services are in the business of preventing terrorism and catching criminals like pedophiles.NSO Group: The majority of our clients are Western democracies.NSO Group: Initially it could have been a competitor but this is a lot of trouble to go for a tech company. This is clearly some international conspiracy. The entire idea of Pegasus is to fight terror and crime and those that buy these services are trying to break terror outfights that use end-to-end encryptions. Law agencies have no other way to fight terror other than use credible technology like ours which have several firewalls of regulation and human rights policies and verification processes. (ANI)