Bihar has been in the news for a fever which is said to be spreading because of consumption of Lychee. This fever is termed as “Acute Encephalitis Syndrome or Japanese Encephalitis (JE)”. The toll has hit 100 and counting.

Doctors have been trying to find the best possible treatment. According to health ministry, however, the disease is said to be “incurable” for now. Hence, the only way seems to be to stop eating Lychees unless a proper drug is found against it.

Cases of Chamki Fever have been witnessed since 1995. It usually occurs in the month of June to October (monsoon months). But this year, Bihar experienced the wave a month before usual and it erupted in a huge manner. The percentage of those dead has gone 6% higher overall and 25% more in case of children.

The disease is said to be a complex one as it can be caused due to several factors. Some of the factors found to be responsible for the fever are bacteria, virus and fungi. The most troublesome factor is that the syndrome can be caused by agents such as measles, dengue, mumps, Zika or Nipah virus. Whatever the carrier is, the cause of the disease is clinically unidentified yet.

These carriers usually affect the brain through Central Nervous System,and this results in high body temperature, convulsions and vomiting. At other times, the immune system attacks the brain, and this results in inflammation of the brain, leading to seizures, mental confusion, personality changes, coma, disorientation, delirium, personality changes and weakness. This year, the main attribute of death is hypoglycemia (low sugar level) in the northern region of Bihar.

While the medical science has evolved over a period, the unfortunate part is that sick children and adults are not able to access treatment on time. This has contributed to a larger number of deaths even when the disease was identified. The main reason of delayed treatment is lack of sufficient healthcare centers and availability of skilled doctors.

Many people are rushing to the major cities of Bihar for treatment and even then, they are not able to get quality healthcare. People are concerned about the health of their children and want to take preventive health measures. They are visiting the pediatric sections of hospitals for diagnosis. This has clogged the pediatric sections, leaving no room for children coming from different cities.

People are approaching some of the major cities of the country for the purpose of treatment and better option of healthcare. Recently, CK Birla Hospital has got cases of AES in huge number. Multispecialty and availability of different departments under one roof makes it the best choice as the doctors can provide holistic treatment for the disease. There is a department of Pediatrics and ICUs, where doctors use cutting-edge technology for treatment.

Amid the major debate going on whether Litchi is the cause of the deaths or not, people have become aware and are on alert mode. They are reaching out to doctors for preventive measures so that the diseases can be prevented in the first place. Blood tests are being conducted even if slightest of the many symptoms associated with the disease is experienced.

At the same time, the government is reaching out to help people in various ways. In regions where people are not aware, campaigns and awareness programs are being conducted so that people can take some steps to prevent the disease in the first place.

Most cases have been mostly found in children who are malnourished, nutrient deficient and not sufficiently hydrated. Hence, there are strict instructionsthat children and adults stayhydrated all the time and have a good meal before a litchi binge. Also, eating unripe litchis or over-feasting on litchis should be avoided.

Also Read: ENT Specialist In Nanavati Hospital