Lithuania to launch EU Digital COVID Certificate on June 7

Riga [Lithuania], June 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The European Union (EU)'s Digital COVID Certificate will become available in Lithuania as of Monday, a health official said at a news conference Wednesday.



Deputy Health Minister Zivile Simonaityte told reporters that Lithuania's Center of Registers planned to start issuing the certificate via the national e-health system from June 7.

The certificate was proposed by the European Commission to enable people to resume safe free travel within the 27-member bloc this summer. The system allows the verification of certificates in a secure and privacy-friendly way.

Available in digital format or on paper, it will provide proof that its holder has been vaccinated against COVID-19, tested negative or recovered from an infection.

The European Parliament has yet to formally approve the Digital COVID Certificate at a plenary session in Strasbourg next week. (ANI/Xinhua)

