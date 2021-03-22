Little buzz in Jaya's former constituency, childhood home during poll campaign

Jayalalithaa had represented the Sreerangam assembly constituency in 2011 but more than that fact it was in this town that she had first landed in Tamil Nadu from Mysore, her hometown.

The house where Jayalalithaa spent her childhood in Tamil Nadu, "Komala Vilasam", still exists, but her memories appear to be gradually fading away.

It was on December 5, 2016 that the former Chief minister passed away at a private hospital in Chennai after a prolonged illness.

Ganesh, a businessman who lives close to "Komala Vilasam", speaking to IANS over the telephone, said, "Of course this was the place where former Tamil Nadu Chief minister had stayed long ago while she was a child. However, the present owners of this house are in Mumbai... At present an Iyengar Brahmin family is staying there and we don't know much about them."

While Jayalalithaa represented Srirangam in 2011, she was succeeded by Valarmathi. S of the AIADMK who trounced her nearest rival Pandiyan of DMK by a margin of 14,409 votes.

At "Komala Vilasam" and Sreerangam, the big question is whether the AIADMK government will buy the property and turn it into a museum or a memorial since it has a historic significance?

When contacted, AIADMK local leader from Sreerangam, M Selvaganapathy said ,"I think there were some suggestions on those lines but the decision has to be taken by the party leadership collectively."

It may be worth recalling that the AIADMK has complained to the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer against the DMK trying to use Jayalalithaa's death as a propaganda tool against the AIADMK in the 2021 assembly elections.

