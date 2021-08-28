Live a life of wonder, ICW 2021

A collection of gown-style lehengas, trails and embellished veils detailed with the label's signature feathers and intricate sequin embroidery were the stuff dreamy wedding ensembles are made of set in the magnificence of one of the world's most renown Wonders. With a colour palette scaling from muted tones to pastels and deep hues, the bridal line has been completely hand-crafted by master artisans from the brand's adopted villages. Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor turned muse for the designers dressed in a exquisite deep-red lehenga adorned with crystals, beads and sequins. Styled with a scallop-bordered dupatta, Kapoor made for the perfect showstopper.
Designer Reynu Tandon showcased her couture collection 'Zuri', which was an amalgamation of traditional design techniques and modern silhouettes with heavily embellished lehengas, mermaid-gowns and shararas on display. The designer roped in actress Chitrangda Singh to be part of her fashion film.
