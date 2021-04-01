Live streaming Twitter app Periscope shuts down

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The live-streaming Twitter app Periscope on Thursday bid a final goodbye after a six years of existence and popularising live streaming from smartphones.

The app has already been removed from both Google and Apple app stores.

"We leave you with our gratitude for all the creators and viewers who brighten the Periscope community. We hope to see you all live on Twitter," Periscope said in a tweet.