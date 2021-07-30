LJP leader Chirag Paswan demands quick action in Katihar Mayor's murder case

Patna (Bihar), July 30 (ANI): A day after the shocking incident of killing of Katihar Mayor Shivraj Paswan by two unidentified criminals, Lok Jan Shakti Party leader on Friday said that any amount of condemnation is less for the alleged murder of the Mayor and that the incidents like these are proof that the confidence of criminals in Bihar is on a rise.



He added that the Chief Minister of Bihar must control the rising crime in the state and demanded quick action in Mayor's alleged murder case.

"Any condemnation is less for such an event. this is proof that how the confidence of criminals in Bihar is on a rise. The crime in Bihar has become extreme. Nitish Kumar should control the crime in Bihar, " said Chirag while talking to ANI.

"LJP party demands that quick action had to be taken and the crime should be investigated and action should be taken against the perpetrators," further added Chirag.

On the proposed population bill in Uttar Pradesh, Chirag said that "when there will be a draft on the population in Bihar, we will definitely comment on it, however, awareness regarding the rise in the population should be made. Just because a law is there doesn't mean it will get implemented until and unless there is awareness in the common public.

"for eg ban on alcohol in Bihar is not being implemented due to the lack of awareness among people. Despite a scheduled caste and scheduled tribe (prevention of atrocities) Act, still, the atrocities are prevalent, there is an exploitation of Dalits, why because there is no awareness. Such a kind of law (population law) should be brought on the basis of people's suggestions, "added Chirag.

An FIR was registered against 11 known and other unidentified persons in this case. Of which, four persons have been arrested. A special team has also been formed to arrest other accused, said Bihar ADG (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar. (ANI)

