LJP leader shot dead in Bihar

Oraon, LJP Tribal unit President, was kidnapped from Khazanchi Haat police station area on April 29, for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. The family members of the deceased leader had paid the ransom amount to the kidnappers, despite they killed Oraon.

Patna, May 2 (IANS) Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Anil Oraon was shot dead by unknown assailants in Bihar's Purnia district, a police official said on Sunday.

"After kidnapping Oraon, the kidnappers had demanded Rs 10 lakh in cash. We managed to arrange the money and went to the address given by them. We waited at Bhanbhag Bandh (embankment) where two persons came on a Pulsar motor bike and took away the bag containing Rs 10 lakh. Since then we were waiting for Anil Oraon's release," said Rameshwar Oraon, a relative of the deceased leader.

On Sunday at nearly 8 a.m, Oraon's body was found at Dangraha locality in Purnia city. Following the murder, local residents and relatives blocked the road and protested against the district administration.

"After inspection of the body, it appeared that Oraon was brutally assaulted before being shot dead by kidnappers," said Rameshwar Oraon.

"We have some leads about the kidnappers and raids are on to nab the culprit," said an investigating officer of Khazanchi Haat police station.

Tarkishore Prasad, the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, said, "The local police of Purnia detained some suspects and raids are on to nab others. We have spoken to Inspector General Of Police (IGP) of Purnia range to take strong action against the accused. The accused will be put behind bars soon."

