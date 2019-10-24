LJP's Prince Raj wins Samastipur LS bypoll

Samastipur, Oct 24 (IANS) Prince Raj of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) won the Samastipur Lok Sabha bypoll by a margin of 102,090 votes on Thursday.

The bypoll to the seat was necessitated after the death of LJP MP Ram Chandra Paswan, the younger brother of the party's founding president Ram Vilas Paswan and Prince Raj's father.

Ram Vilas Paswan thanked the people of Samastipur for showing their love towards Prince.

In a tweet he said, "The victory in Samastipur Lok Sabha bypoll is the result of lakhs of dedicated workers of NDA. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Modi and whole of NDA for the support."

It is expected that Prince might get some important post in the organisation. hindi-rt/bg