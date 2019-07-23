LK Advani pays tribute to Tilak on 163rd birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani paid tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament House.



Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several other leaders also paid their tributes to Tilak on his 163rd birth anniversary.

Tilak was born in Chikhali village in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra on July 23, 1856.

Part of the Lal-Bal-Pal (Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal) triumvirate, he was a true nationalist and a revered teacher. The British colonial authorities called him 'Father of the Indian unrest.' He was given the moniker 'Lokmanya' for being a 'beloved and accepted leader of the people'. (ANI)

