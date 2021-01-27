Lloyd Austin commits to US-India Major Defense Partnership

Washington DC [US], January 28 (ANI): Highlighting the need to build on shared values between US and India, newly-appointed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday emphasised Washington's commitment to the Major Defense Partnership with New Delhi, during his phone conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.



"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Indian Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh today. During the call, Secretary Austin emphasized the Department's commitment to the U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership, observing that it is built upon shared values and a common interest in ensuring the Indo-Pacific region remains free and open," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

"Secretary Austin noted the great strides made in the US-India defence relationship, and he pledged to work collaboratively with the Defence Minster to sustain progress," Kirby added.

Rajnath Singh on Wednesday received an introductory telephone call from the US Secretary of Defence and the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The Defence Minister had earlier congratulated Austin on his appointment.

"During the telephonic talk, they reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen the multifaceted India-US defence cooperation and the strategic partnership," a Defence Ministry release said that.

It said the two leaders "discussed bilateral, regional and global issues". (ANI)