Lobby group to meet MPs for lifting ban on e-cigarettes

"Our Members of Parliament are enlightened people. They will definitely be concerned with the health of the citizens. In the next part of campaign we are going to meet every MP," said Praveen Rikhy, convenor, TRENDS (Trade Representatives of ENDS).

Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) refers to various vaping devices such as e-cigarettes, Heat-Not-Burn devices, vape, e-Sheesha and e-nicotine flavoured hookah, among others.

Citing health issues especially among the youth, the Union Cabinet had last month imposed a blanket ban on ENDS and all activities involving it through an ordinance.

The decision came as a setback for the ENDS traders. TRENDS had termed the decision ironic and erratic saying the ban had been imposed on the basis of "selective sourcing of scientific and medical opinion." "More than the impact on the industry, I think the impact is going to be more on the citizens of India," Rikhy said noting that ENDS is less harmful alternative to smoking. Popular among the youth in metros, sale of e-cigarettes and other such devices had grown at a CAGR of 25 per cent over the years. The TRENDS convenor said that now those who had switched to e-cigarettes would have to go back to conventional cigarettes or buy e-cigarettes from the black market.