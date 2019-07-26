Lobbyist Deepak Talwar arrested in aviation scam, sent to CBI custody

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar was arrested by the CBI on Friday in connection with a case of dispersal of profit-making routes of Air India to private airlines and sent to seven days custody of the agency for interrogation.

The arrest came after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by Special Court Judge Anil Kumar Sisodia.

After taking him into custody, the agency sought Talwar's remand for 14 days to unravel the conspiracy.However, the judge gave the CBI seven days remand.Talwar was in judicial custody in a money laundering case related to the aviation scam case and was brought before the court after the production warrant was issued.Talwar's lawyer Tanveer Ahmad Mir, citing his client's medical condition, submitted, "He had palpitations several times for which he was taken to GB Pant hospital. He is a diabetic and a heart patient. He may be permitted to take a break every hour and drink water. He also should be given access to counsel."During the proceedings, Mir also argued that "the arrest memo is the blatant violation of the mandatory guidelines before making an arrest. No report has been put on record".The CBI submitted that it wants to ascertain the role of other persons and confront Talwar with voluminous documents and unearth the modus operandi.Talwar was extradited by Dubai authorities on January 30, along with Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena. The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Talwar was involved in cases related to corporate lobbying.He had allegedly received payments to the tune of Rs 272 crore during 2008-09 from private international airlines in lieu of securing favourable traffic rights using his contacts. Air India had allegedly suffered huge loses.Aditya Talwar, son of the corporate lobbyist, had moved a special CBI court on May 9, seeking the cancellation of the non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him in a money laundering case. (ANI)