Local women turn up in huge numbers for J&K police recruitment drive in Doda

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police recruitment drive for the women battalion witnessed huge footfall here on Tuesday as 21000 aspirants turn up against 1300 posts.

Braving the cold weather and rain, local women thronged in large numbers for Jammu province and Kashmir province women battalion recruitment.Danish Rana, IPS, Chairman of the Recruitment Board said: "We are hiring women for Jammu province and Kashmir province and a list has been prepared in each district for the same. Enthusiasm in the women is commendable despite cold weather and rain. This proves their eagerness to join the police force."Hina Banu, an aspirant, told ANI: "The unemployment rate in the country is too much and the state needs us. Many girls dream of joining the forces since their childhood and most of them are well-educated too."Echoing Banu's opinion, another aspirant Gita Rani said: "I always wanted to join the police force and I want to prove that women can perform in any field no matter what."Meanwhile, Mamta Devi opined that there is a huge gap in the number of candidates appearing for the exams and the number of vacancies."There is a huge difference between the number of vacancies that are being announced by respective state governments and the candidates appearing for the tests or exams. Many are well-educated from prestigious universities and are still jobless. We wish for more vacancies in each department so that we get enough opportunities to be independent," Devi said. (ANI)