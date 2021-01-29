Locals clash with farmers at Singhu, police fire teargas shells, lathi-charge

Hundreds of locals arrived at the famers protest site and things came to blows as they demanded the area to be vacated by the agitators who have been at the site for more than two months.

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Delhi Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to mild lathi-charge on Friday after the Delhi-Haryana's Singhu border witnessed clashes between the agitating farmers and the locals, who wanted the area to be cleared immediately.

Locals asked them to clear the spot alleging that their presence was creating trouble.

After heated argument, the locals started attacking the tents of the farmers. Following this there was stone pelting between both the groups.

The Delhi Police and the security personnel deployed at the Singhu border had to resort to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd at the protest site.

The police also resorted to lathi charge to control the crowd.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana have been protesting at the Singhu border since November 26 last year demanding the repealing of three farm laws. Things came to an anti-climax for the farmers after their Republic Day vandalism during tractor rally.

--IANS

aks/in/dpb