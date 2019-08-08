Locals dance on waterlogged National Highway in Karnataka's Belagvi

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Amidst flood-like situation enveloping Karnataka, locals here danced on DJ music on waterlogged National Highway in Yamagarni village in Karnataka's Belagavi.

Unperturbed, the locals gathered at the National Highway and made the most of the situation.



Where flood-like situation creates panic among the affected residents, locals here didn't seem to bother much.

While many danced to the tunes of loud music played at the spot, others opted to stand and watch people have fun.

Incessant rains have resulted in widespread flooding in Southern Maharashtra, Karnataka and Northern Kerala.

Additional troops have also been requisitioned for carrying out flood reliefs operations in the area of Gulbarga in North Karnataka and Wayanad district of Kerala. (ANI)

