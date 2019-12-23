Locals making money by mushroom cultivation in Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): In order to encourage youth to participate in the mushroom cultivation, locals of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district are cultivating mushrooms in large scale, a move, which is poised to improve their financial status.

"The production of mushrooms in Kathua district is very high. The proper guidance and training of farmers is encouraging the youth to grow mushrooms in various parts of the district. Now more than 200 farmers of Kathua district are adopting the mushroom cultivation," Vijay Upadhaya, Kathua's Chief Agriculture Officer, told ANI.Mushroom cultivation production plays an important role in the government's plan of doubling farmers' income by 2022. It doesn't need separate land as it is done indoors."The reason for a large number of farmers opting for mushroom cultivation is that this does not require any land to cultivate. Also, the mushroom cultivation does not clash with the cultivation of other crops. During this season when farmers are free, they can indulge in this. This supplements the farmers' income without affecting their normal cultivation work," the officer added.Till now around 750 quantiles to 800 quantiles of mushrooms have been produced.The officer said the benefits in this cultivation increases locals' interest in the business.The growers are earning handsome money in the business.The mushroom can be cultivated in all seasons now by providing them with suitable temperature. (ANI)