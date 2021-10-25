Locals protest against demolition of temple in Srikakulam

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Residents staged a protest after local authorities allegedly demolished a temple in Andhra Pradesh's Patapatnam without prior notice.



Locals alleged that the authorities demolished the Durga Mata temple on the pretext of widening of a road and did not give time to remove idols from the temple.

The Srikakulam Collector said, "Due to the construction of proposed railway flyover, the administration had to remove a part of the compound wall and an arch at the front side of Sri Neelamani Durga Ammavari Temple. Compensation will also be provided to construct the temple on the other side." (ANI)

