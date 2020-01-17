Locals vandalise toll plaza, demand free movement of vehicles

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, Jan 17, 2020 05:12 hrs

Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Rajnandagaon (Chhattisgarh) [india], Jan 17 (ANI): Locals in Rajnandagaon on Thursday vandalised a toll plaza here demanding free movement for local vehicles.
Locals armed with sticks and stones threw them at the Thakurtola toll plaza aiming to destroy it. They raised slogans against the government and demanded "toll-free movement for local vehicles".


"During a demonstration by locals, some miscreants vandalised the toll plaza. Police were present at the location," a police inspector said.
He added that so far no case has been registered in the matter. (ANI)

