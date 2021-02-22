Locals welcome resumption of train services in J-K after nearly 1 year

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 22 (ANI): Train services in Jammu and Kashmir resumed on Monday after remaining suspended for nearly a year due to Covid-19 pandemic.



Today two trains chugged into the Kashmir valley between Banihal and Baramulla railway stations today.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to say the resumption of the train service would enhance ease of movement and provide a "big boost" to the tourism sector.

Commuters at Srinagar station who travelled on the first day of the resumption expressed relief and joy as they said by taking the train they could easily beat the traffic.

"Am very glad that it has restarted. The commute is very peaceful and convenient. There is usually a lot of traffic on the roads and people who come to Srinagar via road have to face a lot of problems," said Shubir Ahmad Neer, who was among the passengers who travelled from Benihal.

Station Superintendent Abdul Rashed appealed to people to continue following COVID-19 protocol prescribed by the government.

"People are glad that trains are functional now because they (trains) are punctual and do not face issues like traffic jams. I request all people to continue wearing masks and abide by social distancing norms," Rashed told ANI.

The train services were launched in Kashmir in the year 2008. (ANI)

