Lockdown declared in Maharashtra's Amravati following surge in COVID-19 cases

Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Following a rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Amaravati, district collector Shailesh Naval on Thursday announced a lockdown in the district.



"Owing to rising cases, lockdown declared in Amravati District from Saturday 8 pm to Monday 7 am," Naval told reporters.

"I advise all the people of the district to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines failing which strict action will be taken by the concerned authorities," he added.

Following this information, the Yavatmal district also tightened its COVID-19 restrictions.

"Restrictions are being put in place in Yavatmal district due to rising COVID-19 cases. It is not a lockdown," said District Collector, MD Singh.

Maharashtra reported 5,427 new COVID-19 cases, 2,543 discharges, and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department on Thursday. The total cases in the state are 20,81,520

Total recoveries are 19,87,804. The active cases are 40,858, while the death toll is at 51,669 in the state.

On February 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed senior officials to take strict action against people or organisations who flout COVID-19 guidelines.

"If people do not wear masks or follow COVID-19 rules, then the district and police administration has the responsibility to strictly enforce these rules. They must take strict punitive and necessary action without showing any leniency," stated Thackeray. (ANI)

