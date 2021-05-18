Lockdown effect sees TPR in Kerala dropping

Thiruvananthapuram, May 18 (IANS) The statewide lockdown in Kerala appears to have had an impact as the test positivity rate continues to fall and on Tuesday, came down to 23.29 per cent from close to 30 per cent in the last week.

The lockdown in the state with four districts under 'triple lockdown' is presently fixed till Sunday and there is every likelihood that it might be extended till the end of the month.