Lockdown extended in Delhi for one more week

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday though the daily positivity rate of Covid infection in the national capital stands at 23 per cent, however, daily fresh cases are still a challenge.

The Chief Minister said the state administration utilized the lockdown period to strengthen its health management. With the help of the Centre, the Delhi government has added beds and improved on health infrastructures in the capital.

"Since, the new Covid cases are still coming up in large number, restrictions cannot be relaxed, in fact have to be strengthened at this stage in the city and therefore, the Delhi government has extended lockdown till next one week with more restrictions -- Delhi Metro services will remain shut from tomorrow morning," said Kejriwal while addressing an online press conference.

The ongoing lockdown in Delhi, which was announced by Kejriwal on April 19 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, was to end early morning on Monday, which now has been extended till next May 17.

