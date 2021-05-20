  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Lockdown in East Khasi Hills district till May 31, Shillong roads mostly empty

Lockdown in East Khasi Hills district till May 31, Shillong roads mostly empty

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, May 21st, 2021, 00:30:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong (File photo/ANI)

East Khasi Hills (Meghalaya) [India], May 20 (ANI): In view of surge in COVID-19 cases, a complete lockdown has been imposed in East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya from Wednesday 8 pm till 5 am on May 31.

Due to the lockdown, vehicles were off the road. Shillong, the capital city which is usually bustling with people, wore a deserted look on Thursday.
According to the state health bulletin, Meghalaya registered the highest single-day spike in cases and saw 1,183 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The number of active cases in the state has gone up to 6,477.
The decision for a 10-day lockdown was made by the Meghalaya government on Tuesday during a COVID review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.
He said that lockdown should be effectively imposed and availability of essential commodities should be ensured. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features