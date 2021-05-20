Lockdown in East Khasi Hills district till May 31, Shillong roads mostly empty

East Khasi Hills (Meghalaya) [India], May 20 (ANI): In view of surge in COVID-19 cases, a complete lockdown has been imposed in East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya from Wednesday 8 pm till 5 am on May 31.



Due to the lockdown, vehicles were off the road. Shillong, the capital city which is usually bustling with people, wore a deserted look on Thursday.

According to the state health bulletin, Meghalaya registered the highest single-day spike in cases and saw 1,183 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The number of active cases in the state has gone up to 6,477.

The decision for a 10-day lockdown was made by the Meghalaya government on Tuesday during a COVID review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

He said that lockdown should be effectively imposed and availability of essential commodities should be ensured. (ANI)

