Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended by one more week till June 28 but with further relaxations

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 20 (ANI): In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended by one more week, till June 28, but with further relaxations.



As per the order by the Tamil Nadu government, Chennai Metro Trains can run with 50 per cent occupancy. Cinema and TV serial shooting can commence with a maximum of 100 people. Public transport can operate in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet with 50 per cent capacity.

Moreover, autos and cabs are allowed in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet without e-registration. Footwear and optical shops can function between 9 AM and 5 PM in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.

Also, vehicle dealers and distributors can open shops between 9 and 7 in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet Districts. Only parcel service is allowed in road-side restaurants between 6 AM and 7PM in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Tamil Nadu reported 10,229 fresh COVID-19 cases, 18,232 discharges and 180 deaths today. (ANI)

