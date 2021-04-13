Lockdown not to be imposed, says Haryana minister

Chandigarh, April 13 (IANS) Amid exodus of migratory labourers owing to fears of a lockdown in the state again with the spike in coronavirus cases, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday ruled out imposition of any lockdown.
"Nobody has to move anywhere as lockdown will not be imposed," Vij told the media.
A day earlier, the state imposed night curfew from 9 p.m. till 5 a.m. to curb the spike in cases.
With the rising cases, migratory labourers, especially in Gurugram, have started moving to their native places in panic.
--IANS
