Lockdown only solution to curb Covid spread: Stalin

"Enforcing lockdown is the only solution to break the chain of transmission and this had earlier yielded positive results in the state. However, the Covid-induced curbs have impacted a large section of the population and so the decision to further extend the lockdown rests in the hands of the citizens," said Stalin in his virtual address to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Chennai, June 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Tuesday said that lockdown only solution to arrest the Covid spread across the state.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people of the state to adhere to the strict protocols imposed by the government.

Stalin said that the complete lockdown has started yielding results and cited the examples of Chennai corporation and Coimbatore.

He said: "Prior to the lockdown, Chennai clocked over 7,000 single-day Covid cases, but now it has dropped to 2,000, ever since the curb has been enforced."

The Chief Minister addded that the cases in Coimbatore and other western regions of the state including Erode and Tiruppur districts, among others, have also dipped in the past two days.

"People must cooperate with the government during the complete lockdown and the authorities have also made all the arrangements to provide groceries, vegetables, milk and other essential items at the doorsteps. Ration shops are also opened and we will be providing Covid life kits to the rice cardholders in the state."

Stalin said that beds are lying vacant in the state at present because of the quick steps being taken by the government.

He claimed," Nearly three lakh people are getting vaccinated per day in the state which is the highest rate in the country. We are also conducting 1.75 lakh tests everyday."

The Chief Minister said that his visit to the Covid ward in Coimbatore's ESI hospital was welcomed as well as criticised by a few section of people.

"My visit to the hospital wearing a PPE kit was commended by a large number of people even as a section chided me and said that I should protect myself against this infection."

"We have to put a full stop to this infection and have to implement several schemes for the people of Tamil Nadu after the end of this pandemic," he added.

--IANS

aal/sdr/