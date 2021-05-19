Lockdown showing results, but not yet time to relax curbs: Vijayan

At present, the lockdown and triple lockdown is in force till Sunday.

Thiruvananthapuram, May 19 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the general lockdown in 10 districts and the 'triple lockdown' in four districts has yielded results but stressed that it is not yet time to relax the restrictions.

He also pointed out that the state has seen three new fast spreading virus variants.

"In Kerala, so far 15 cases of black fungus has been reported and the saving grace is this will not spread from one affected to another and hence there need not be undue worries. Those who are diabetic and those with other serious co-morbidities have to be careful. Across the country also this has been reported in good numbers," said Vijayan.

He said the day saw 32,762 people turn positive after 1,40,545 samples was tested and the test positivity rate stands at 23.31 per cent.

"Across the state, there are 3,31,860 active cases right now, and 48,413 people more have recovered, taking the total cured in the state to 18,94,518," said Vijayan.

"The good effect of the reduction of TPR and a reduction of 12 per cent of new cases as compared to the previous week in daily new cases is also a good sign that the spread is coming down, but it's not yet time for relaxation of norms," he added.

The day saw 112 Covid deaths, taking the death toll to 6,724.

Across the state, there were 10,05,084 people under observation at various places, including 40,199 in hospitals.

Vijayan also said that the day saw 12,731 cases registered against people for violation of Covid protocols and collection of a fine of Rs 28 lakh.

With regards to vaccinations, he said the entire stock given by the Centre has been now used and this issue would be raised in the meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have with state Chief Secretaries on Thursday.

Vijayan also pointed out that with a large number of migrant workers engaged in pineapple cultivation in the state, orders have been given to district authorities that they be allowed to work in the sector.

