Lockdown with stricter guidelines to continue in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 30 (IANS) Rajasthan government will continue with the ongoing lockdown even after May 3 with stricter guidelines to contain the spread of Covid-19, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here while chairing a review meeting on the pandemic.
The new guidelines will be announced in a day or two, officials told IANS.
During the meeting on Thursday night, Gehlot directed the Home Department to make strict guidelines while keeping in mind that the livelihood of the needy people is not affected.
The state registered 17,269 cases on Thursday while 158 deaths were reported taking the total tally to 1,69,519.
--IANS
arc/rt