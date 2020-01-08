  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Locked in room with mob outside at meet on CAA at Vishwa Bharati, claims Swapan Dasgupta

Locked in room with mob outside at meet on CAA at Vishwa Bharati, claims Swapan Dasgupta

Last Updated: Wed, Jan 08, 2020 21:19 hrs

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta.

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday claimed that he was locked inside a room by a mob at Vishwa-Bharati University in Birbhum, where he was addressing a meeting on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
"How does it feel to have a mob attack a peaceful meeting on CAA and intimidation students? This is what is happening to a meeting I am addressing at Vishwa Bharati now. Locked into room now with mob outside," he said in a tweet.


Students affiliated to Left student organisations held protests at Visva Bharati University.
Dasgupta later said, "I had come to Vishwa Bharati to address a lecture series on Citizenship Amendment Bill. It was not a party program." (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features