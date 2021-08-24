Lockheed Martin gets $328.8 mn contract to support IAF's 12 Super Hercules aircraft

Lockheed Martin is the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of the C-130Js, which is the tactical airlifter of choice for 26 operators in 22 nations.

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Lockheed Martin get five-year contract worth $328.8 million from the Indian Air Force (IAF) to provide dedicated and comprehensive support to fleet of 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft.

"Through this Follow On Support II (FOS) contract, Lockheed Martin teams manage the program, logistics and engineering support elements necessary to sustain the IAF's C-130J fleet," the company said in a statement.

The contract spans a five-year-period, is a Direct Commercial Sale, and is a continuation of a prior five-year FOS I contract where Lockheed Martin provided similar support for the IAF's C-130J fleet.

"As the C-130 OEM, Lockheed Martin brings forth an outstanding team of experts who offer deep knowledge and unmatched insights of the C-130 to our operators," said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager, Air Mobility and Maritime Missions, Lockheed Martin.

"It is an honour to continue to partner with the Indian Air Force to support one of the most active C-130J fleets in the world. Through an integrated team and dedicated support, Lockheed Martin ensures the IAF's C-130J fleet is available and ready for every mission."

The FOS II contract includes Lockheed Martin's sustainment efforts for the IAF's entire Super Hercules fleet, as well as extended options including Lockheed Martin support for the C-130J airframe, Contractor Furnished Equipment (CFE), peculiar and common spareable items, engines, propellers, software, publication services, ground handling equipment (GHE), ground support equipment (GSE) and test equipment.

A total of eight employees representing Lockheed Martin, GE (propeller manufacturer) and Rolls-Royce (engine manufacturer) serve as on-site technical support for the duration of the contract. Additionally through the FOS II contract, five C-130J Hercules aircraft will undergo 12-year servicing (depot maintenance) at a Lockheed Martin-approved Heavy Maintenance Center (HMC) beginning in 2022.

India had announced to purchase of six C-130J Super Hercules airlifters through Foreign Military Sale with the US Air Force in 2008.

The IAF's C-130J Super Hercules have a highly integrated and sophisticated configuration primarily designed to support India's special operations requirement.

The aircraft also are equipped with air-to-air receiver refueling capability for extended range operations.

India's C-130Js are also used to support a variety of critical missions, including humanitarian aid, airlift, natural disaster support, and search and rescue operations.

Recently, the IAF has been extensively using its fleet of 12 Super Hercules for humanitarian efforts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as for transportation of relief materials, equipment and personnel in the areas affected by cyclones Yaas and Tauktae.

--IANS

sk/skp/