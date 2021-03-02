Lodge FIR in Dadra MP's death, demands Maha Congress

Raising the issue in the state legislature, state Congress President and MLA Nana Patole said that Delkar was a prominent tribal leader who was elected to parliament seven times.

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday reiterated its demand to lodge a complaint in the Feb. 22 suicide of Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli's Independent MP Mohan Delkar, in a Mumbai hotel room.

In his suicide note running into several pages, Delkar is understood to have named the UT's Administrator and former Bharatiya Janata Party's Gujarat minister Praful K. Patel, and some others.

"He had raised the issue of how he was tortured, raise his grievances on several occasions, with the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, the Lok Sabha and other platforms. Delkar tried to get justice...Finally, he decided to come to Mumbai and end his life," Patole said.

Despite this, the Congress chief rued that no cognizance has been taken in the matter and he called upon the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to initiate immediate action against all the culprits Delkar has mentioned in his suicide note.

Last Sunday, on the eve of the legislature session, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had raised the issue of Delkar's tragic end and solicited the cooperation of the PM if the Mumbai Police was required to visit the UT for the probe.

Earlier, on Feb. 23, a delegation led by Maharashtra Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant had submitted a memorandum to state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanding a probe into the suicide of Delkar.

Delkar had in a video-statement released mid-2020, explained how he was deeply dejected, depressed and under political duress, harassment by the various agencies and local police, first highlighted by IANS (Feb. 23), which probably drove him to take the extreme step on Feb. 22, shocking national political circles

--IANS

qn/ash