Lodhi Colony SHO shifted out after 17 arrested for gambling

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The SHO Lodhi Colony has been sent to district lines and two beat constables suspended after a raid by a vigilance team found gambling going on the area, a police officer said on Friday.

During the raid in the intervening night of February 11 and 12, the staff of South District Vigilance Cell reached Prabhu Market where they saw people gambling by using plastic charts and chits.