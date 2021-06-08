Logitech introduces its 1st gaming mouse with carbon impact label

Like nutrition labels on food packaging, Logitech said consumers should be empowered and informed about the impact of their purchasing decisions.

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Switzerland-based tech firm Logitech on Tuesday said that its G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse is the first product to feature a new carbon impact label, thus lowering carbon footprint towards a greener planet.

Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse is one of six gaming products with carbon impact labels rolling out in this quarter and will be available in India soon, the company said in a statement.

It features a number at the top of the label that indicates the product's full lifecycle carbon footprint in kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent (kg CO2e) taking a typical two-year use period -- 7.84 kg CO2e being the measurement for the gaming mouse, which is approximately equivalent to a gallon of gas.

"We want to use this as a way to hold ourselves accountable and ensure our design and engineering teams are working to improve these numbers and lower our carbon footprint with every new product," said Prakash Arunkundrum, Head of Global Operations and Sustainability at Logitech.

Logitech has spent years collaborating with IFU Hamburg, an iPoint Group company, to establish a valid, ISO-aligned measurement protocol for its products.

"For the carbon label, every last detail of the product's journey has been scrutinised -- from the sourcing of raw materials, manufacture and transport of the product, energy used during the product's lifetime and eventual end of life management of the product such as recycling at its end of life," the company informed.

Furthermore, all gaming products are certified carbon neutral since December 2019, it added.

