Lohia Trust to get its own office in Lucknow

Lucknow, Feb 23 (IANS) The Lohia Trust will now buy land and build its own office in Lucknow.

Trust secretary Shivpal Yadav said on Tuesday that a decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held on Monday evening under the chairmanship of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The Lohia Trust was earlier housed in a government bungalow adjacent to the Samajwadi Party office on Vikramaditya Marg.