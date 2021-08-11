Lok Sabha adjourned sine die before scheduled date to paint Opposition in bad light: Adhir Ranjan

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday slammed the Centre over the House being adjourned for an indefinite period before the scheduled day and said the government only wanted to paint the Opposition in bad light.



The Congress MP also took a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that PM Modi was seen in the Lok Sabha during the current session for the first time today.

"I saw PM Modi for the first time today. When everything is over, he shows up," Chowdhury told media personnel here.

"Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die, as opposed to its scheduled date August 13. The government took the sudden decision to adjourn it; there was no discussion on important issues. It only wants to paint Opposition in a bad light," he said.

"We wanted to discuss on Pegasus report, inflation, farmers' agitation. Despite repeated requests, the government did not give a chance to discuss the Pegasus report in the House. There was no discussion in the matter till the last day," the LoP said.

He alleged that the government had made different statements over the Pegasus report in both the Houses of the Parliament.

"Government gave different statements over the Pegasus report in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. The Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also give different statements over the matter," he added.

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die on Wednesday bringing an end to a month-long Monsoon Session.

The session began on July 19 and was slated to go on till August 13. The lower house was adjourned for an indefinite period by Om Birla, who was in the chair.

The government sources had earlier informed that the government is mulling adjournment as there is no point in running the House when business is sought to be disrupted and the Opposition is not letting others debate or discuss on issues of public importance.

"Almost all of our bills are through and the rest will be cleared in Rajya Sabha tomorrow as well. We will see how business goes. We expect the Opposition to remain adamant about stalling the Parliament. We may wrap up the work and the Parliament may be adjourned sine die on Wednesday," the source said.

"Also, a lot of money is going down the drain," added the source.

Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. (ANI)