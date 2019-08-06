Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Tuesday, with Speaker Om Birla saying the Monsoon session of Parliament was one of the most productive sessions.

Birla announced to adjourn the House soon after Home Minister Amit Shah proposed to withdraw the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019.



The day was marked by the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill, 2019, with 370 votes in favour and 70 in opposition in a division.

The Resolution revoking Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was also approved with 351 votes in favour and 72 in opposition of the resolution.

Several other crucial bills including the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019, were also passed in the House during this session. (ANI)

