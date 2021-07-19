Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Amid the uproar by the Opposition MPs during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament on Monday, Lok Sabha has been again adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.



The Speaker adjourned the proceedings of the houses as the Opposition continued sloganeering of 'We want justice' as Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw issued a statement on the 'Pegasus Project'.

Speaking on 'Pegasus Project', Vaishnaw said reports had no factual basis and were denied by all parties.

"A highly sensational story was published by a web portal last night. Many over-the-top allegations were made around this story. The press reports appeared a day before the monsoon session of Parliament. This can't be a coincidence," said Vaishnaw.

"In the past, similar claims were made regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp. Those reports had no factual basis and were denied by all parties. Press reports of July 18 also appear to be an attempt to malign Indian democracy and its well-established institutions," he added.

Earlier, the proceeding of the house had commenced at 3.30 pm amid the sloganeering of 'We want justice' by the Opposition.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said, "I want to reassure that government is ready to discuss any subject." (ANI)