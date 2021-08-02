Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by Opposition parties

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Amidst the continuous uproar by the Opposition members in the Parliament over various issues, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday.



Leaders from the Opposition parties were shouting slogans to hold discussions on issues like Pegasus, farmer issues, rising inflation, etc.

Before the House was adjourned, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha.

Also, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha said, "We want a discussion on the Pegasus spyware issue but the government is not ready to listen to our demands."

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' issue.

Tewari said in his notice, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- Reports have pointed out that the Government of India has procured the surveillance tool Pegasus developed by Israeli company NSO Group for surveillance of Journalists, Civil Society Activists, Politicians and Supreme Court Judges. Since the NSO Group's policy is that clients are confined to "vetted governments" only it suggests that the spyware was used by the GoI and not any other private body. Reputed agencies like Citizen Lab have found traces of the spyware on some of the devices that were attacked."

The Rajya Sabha also got adjourned till 2 PM today. Before the Upper House adjourned, the report of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture on the subject of "Functioning of Airports Authority of India" was tabled.

Earlier today, both Houses were adjourned till 12 noon.

Amidst the uproar created by Opposition parties in the Parliament on Friday, the Lower House of the Parliament was adjourned till 11 AM on August 2. The proceedings of Rajya Sabha were also adjourned for the day amid continued opposition protest over Pegasus snooping and other issues earlier.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation. (ANI)