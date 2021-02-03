Lok Sabha adjourned till 7 pm

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed three adjournments following the protest by opposition members over new farm laws.



The House was adjourned till 4.30 pm, 5 pm and 7 pm.

Soon after the House met for the day, opposition members were on their feet protesting against the three farm laws.

They raised slogans for taking back farm laws against which farmers are protesting on the borders of Delhi for over two months. Speaker Om Birla asked the Opposition leaders to take their seats and allow the Zero Hour to proceed.

As the opposition members did not relent, he adjourned the House till 4.30 pm.

When the House resumed its proceedings, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded that separate time allocation should be made for discussion on the farmers protest on new farm laws and on the motion of thanks to the President's Address.

The Speaker asked AAP member Bhagwant Mann not to disrupt the proceedings and cautioned that the chair will be forced to take action against him. Amid protests, the House was adjourned till 5 pm.

The Lok Sabha briefly took up the listed agenda for the day when the House resumed its proceedings. Opposition members again protested and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi accused them of disrespecting the agreement concerning the proceedings of the House.

He said there has been an agreement in Rajya Sabha to extend the time to discuss the motion of thanks to President's Address to 15 hours opposition members would raise matters of concern to them during the debate.

He said that discussion was also held with opposition leaders in Lok Sabha.

"I don't know why they have turned (away from it)," Joshi said.

He said Speaker Om Birla also held discussions with opposition leaders in the Lower House.

As opposition members continued sloganeering, the Speaker adjourned the House till 7 pm. (ANI)

