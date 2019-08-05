Lok Sabha adopts resolution on J-K Reorganization Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution in the Lok Sabha relating to Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, which was adopted by the House by a voice vote.

The minister moved the resolution in the Lower House even as the Bill was being discussed in the Rajya Sabha.



As opposition members protested, he said the bill will not be discussed today but would be taken up on Tuesday and he was moving the resolution so that the members have time to prepare for the Bill.

"Discuss as much as you want, I have to give a reply and I am ready," he said.

Shah said he was also not moving resolution concerning Article 370.

"That the President of India has referred the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 to this House under the proviso to Article 3 of the Constitution of India for its views as this House is vested with the powers of the State Legislature of Jammu and Kashmir, as per proclamation of the President of India dated January 19, 2018. To be discussed together. This House resolves to express the view to accept the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019," Shah said reading the resolution in Hindi. (ANI)