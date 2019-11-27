Lok Sabha passes bill to ban e-cigarettes

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill that seeks to prohibit production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale or distribution of electronic cigarettes.

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage, and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 was passed after a detailed reply by Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan.



The bill seeks to replace an ordinance brought by the government earlier. The amendments moved by the opposition members were negated.

The bill provides for punishment for contravention of provisions of the Act with imprisonment which may extend to one year or with fine which may extend to one lakh rupees or with both.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said the government had banned e-cigarettes to nip the evil in the bud and they have an adverse impact on the cardiovascular system, adolescent brains and cause cancer. (ANI)

