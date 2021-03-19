Lok Sabha passes bill to modify list of scheduled castes in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to modify the list of scheduled castes in Tamil Nadu.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed after reply by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot.



According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, Tamil Nadu has proposed certain modifications in the list of scheduled castes, by way of grouping of seven castes.

The bill proposes to consequentially omit the redundant entries from the list.

Gehlot said the government is committed to the welfare of the scheduled castes and several decisions have been taken in this regard.

He said budgetary allocation has increased which will benefit the schemes related to the welfare of Scheduled Castes. (ANI)

