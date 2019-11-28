Lok Sabha passes Bill to provide ownership to over 40 lakh people in unauthorised colonies in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill to provide ownership title to over 40 lakh people in unauthorised colonies in the national capital with Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying that the move will change the face of Delhi.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, was passed with a voice vote.



In his reply, the minister accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government of "creating hurdles" in the process of giving ownership rights.

The Bill recognises the property rights of residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies and also provides some relief to the residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi from registration charges.

The properties in these colonies are at present not being registered by registration authorities.

The Bill seeks to recognise and confer rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage to the residents of such colonies on the basis of power of attorney, agreement to sale, will, possession letter and other documents.

The Bill was approved by the Union Cabinet last week. (ANI)

