Lok Sabha passes two bills of AYUSH Ministry

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021.



The bills were moved in House by Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal and were passed without discussion.

The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill proposes to amend the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020 which had replaced the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021 proposes to amend the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020.

The two bills were passed after the Lok Sabha the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 which saw the participation of members from various political parties. (ANI)

