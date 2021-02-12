Lok Sabha productivity increases to 164 pc in first four days of this week

By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Lok Sabha has seen productivity of 164 per cent in the first four days of this week with the overall productivity of the House in the budget session is nearing 100 per cent, officials said.



The productivity has risen due to efforts of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who held series of meetings to resolve the standoff between the government and opposition over a separate discussion on new farm laws which had led to several disruptions last week.

While the productivity was only 10 per cent between February 2 and 5, it reached 164 per cent between February 8 and 11.

The productivity was 96 per cent between January 29 and February 11 and it is expected to cross 100 per cent by Saturday.

The budget session began on January 29 and the first part of the session will conclude on February 13.

The Speaker has said that he will provide maximum opportunity for members to raise their issues.

He said in the House on Friday that the zero hour will be taken up after 9 pm. Several members raised questions of urgent importance.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said in the last session of parliament that the Speaker had become "hero of the Zero Hour". (ANI)

