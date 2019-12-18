Lok Sabha speaker emphasises on making both Houses paperless

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 18: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday underscored the need for better utilisation of technology in governance and emphasised on implementation of the e-cabinet solutions.

"We should focus on e-Cabinet," Birla said at the 79th Conference of Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies in Dehradun.

Birla had reached Dehradun today to inaugurate the conference, which would witness the participation of the Presiding Officers of all the State Legislatures.During the two-day deliberations, the Presiding Officers will discuss the agenda item 'Tenth Schedule to the Constitution and the Role of the Speaker'. In the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, provisions have been made about the disqualification of Members of Parliament or Members of State Legislatures on the basis of change of party.According to the schedule, this question is decided by the Chairman or Speaker of each House whether or not a member of the House is disqualified and the decision is final.Another important topic of discussion is 'Strengthening Parliamentary Democracy and capacity building through inhouse devices including Zero Hour'.Speaking on the same, Birla said, "The members of the Legislatures have the power to make laws and ensure the accountability of the Executive. These powers are exercised under established parliamentary procedures and rules. But during the Zero Hour, members can raise such matters which they consider to be matters of urgent public importance and which they want to avoid due to delay in raising them under normal procedure rules." (ANI)