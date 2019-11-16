Lok Sabha Speaker meets leaders of parties ahead of winter session of parliament

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday met leaders of various parties of the House at a meeting convened by him for the smooth functioning of winter session of parliament.

During the meeting, leaders of various parties are likely to spell out their priorities for the session which begins on Monday. The meeting is being held in the Parliament Library Building.While the government is expected to lay thrust on its legislative agenda, the opposition parties are likely to raise the issues of their concern. The parliament session will continue till December 13.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and the junior minister in the ministry Arjun Ram Meghwal are among those present.Others attending the meeting include Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, DMK's TR Baalu, BSP's Danish Ali, LJP's Chirag Paswan and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi.Pralhad Joshi has also convened an all-party meeting on Sunday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government is expected to take forward its legislative agenda during the session including several bills.Among the bills expected to be taken up are Citizenship Amendment Bill and a bill on regularising 1,728 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.A bill to penalise people who assault doctors on duty may also be brought in the session.The government will also bring bills to replace two ordinances on -- corporate tax rate cuts and ban on e-cigarettes.It will be the second session since Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to the office with a bigger majority for a second successive term. (ANI)