Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurates 'Bharat Parv-2021'

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday inaugurated Bharat Parv-2021 organised by the Ministry of Tourism in New Delhi.



Speaking on the occasion, the Lok Sabha Speaker praised the Indian democracy and said, "In the journey of over seven decades, our democracy has matured, strengthened, and become stronger."

"We are working to connect the whole country through tourism and culture. There is no state, no district in India which has no distinct specialty," Birla said adding that these characteristics are the reasons that attract tourists from abroad.

Regarding the 'Bharat Parva' program, Birla said that through this initiative, the Ministry of Tourism has taken the task of bringing together India's tourism, spiritual and other activities on one platform.

Speaking about the pandemic, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "COVID-19 has been the greatest challenge for the tourism sector. Despite the situation, the tourism sector has worked to turn this challenge into an opportunity."

He said, "The tourism sector provides employment to the largest number of people," he said adding that the growth of the tourism sector can change the socio-economic conditions of the country.

"Every state has worked towards developing its tourism and spirituality-related destinations," he added. (ANI)

